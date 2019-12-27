× Mexican police chief arrested in connection with Mormon killings

MEIXCO CITY – A municipal police chief in Mexico has been arrested, Reuters reports.

The police chief is suspected to have links to the killing of three women and six children with ties to Utah.

The nine persons were killed in early November while traveling in Mexico.

The massacre of the women and children is suspected to have been at the hands of drug cartel hitmen.

Reuters reports that Mexican authorities have arrested Fidel Alejandro Villegas, a police chief.

Villegas was the police chief of Janos, which neighbors Chihuahua. Villegas is suspected of being involved in the massacre.

Reuters says that a federal official has confirmed the arrest of Villegas.

In late November, Pres. Donald Trump said he wanted to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.