SOUTH SALT LAKE - One person is dead in an auto-pedestrian accident.

The person is identified as a 67-year-old man.

A police spokesperson says the man was crossing a street in the area of 3300 S 999 W when the accident occurred.

There is no crosswalk in the area. The street is not well-lit, Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police says.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died.

The driver was a woman in her 20s.

