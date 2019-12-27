Member of missing Rexburg children’s religion speaks

Posted 5:25 pm, December 27, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY - Police are looking for Chad Daybell in connection with two missing children. A friend of Daybell speaks to FOX 13 to describe the past they shared with each other.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.