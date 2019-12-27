Man cleaning gun unintentionally shot neighbor, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY - A man taking out the garbage was hit with buckshot on Friday afternoon.

Police say a homeowner was cleaning his shotgun around 4:30 p.m.

The homeowner admits pulling the trigger, Roy police say, but he thought it was empty.

The double-aught buckshot traveled through the front door of the home.

Double-aught buckshot means there are nine lead balls in each shotgun shell.

The neighbor taking out the garbage was hit in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital with injuries. The injuries are not considered to be major.

Roy police spokesperson Stuart Hackworth says the homeowner didn't know there was a shell left in the chamber.

Hackworth says an investigation is underway. There is a possibility the shotgun owner will face some sort of charges, the police spokesperson says.