Latter-day Saint missionary dies after crash in Iowa on Christmas Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A 65-year-old missionary died and his wife was injured in a crash on Christmas Day in Iowa, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reports.

Craig L. Meyocks died Thursday from injuries suffered in a crash the day before. His wife, Brenda Meyocks, was injured and is expected to recover.

The Meyocks had been serving a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois since March of this year.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and pray they will feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other individuals involved in this accident,” a statement from the Latter-day Saint church said.