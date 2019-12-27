Chase ends with officer-involved shooting in South Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after a police chase ended with an officer-involved shooting in South Ogden.

The chase began in Ogden and ended at Riverdale Rd. and Wall Ave.

"When the pursuit stopped at this point here, officers did approach the vehicle. There was some sort of incident at the vehicle and an officer-involved shooting did occur," a police spokesman said.

The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.

The Weber County Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting.

