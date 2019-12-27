× Cedar City to end its recycling program

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City will no longer provide recycling bins at selected locations throughout the city, as the city’s recycling program is being discontinued effective Jan. 1, St. George News reports.

Cedar City Public Works Director Ryan Marshall said skyrocketing costs were the reason for the change.

“It initially started out costing the city $11,100 per year in 2011,” Marshall told Cedar City News this week, noting that the program started in mid-2010, making 2011 its first full year of operation. “That cost then increased to $19,200 in 2013, then again to $36,000 in 2017, and finally again in 2019 to $63,600. We were also informed that there would be a significant increase again in 2020.”

For the past several years, Cedar City had contracted with Washington County Solid Waste District in St. George to collect recyclable materials such as paper, cardboard, plastics, metal and glass from large containers called “binnies” set up in six locations throughout Cedar City.

