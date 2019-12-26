The state of Utah sold $15 million worth of alcohol the week before Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control sold $15.5 million in liquor the week before Christmas.

In numbers provided to FOX 13 on Thursday, the agency disclosed that in the five retail days before the Christmas holiday it continued to break previous sales records.

Total sales figures show the DABC made about $600,000 more than last year’s total of $14.9 million. The agency made $14.5 million in fiscal year 2018 (which would be Christmas 2017) and $12.6 million in fiscal year 2017.

The most sales were in spirits and wine. Beer sales plummeted because heavier brews were moved out of state-run liquor stores and into grocery and convenience stores as a result of a law change dumping 3.2 beer. The DABC recorded a 43% drop in sales.

Being a liquor control state, alcohol sales make Utah a fortune and the holidays are typically the busiest time of year. Money from liquor sales goes into the state’s general fund.