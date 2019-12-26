Recipe: Shredded Beef and Eggs Quesadillas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shredded Beef and Eggs Quesadillas

Ingredients:

6 ounces cooked beef, shredded or chopped into bite size pieces

4 large eggs, slightly beaten

4 medium flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)

1 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese

1 can (4 ounces) chopped or diced green chiles, drained

Toppings (optional):

Sour cream, salsa, chopped cilantro, guacamole

Directions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add beef and eggs; cook and stir until eggs are scrambled. Season with salt and pepper as desired.

Top each of two flour tortillas with 1/4 cup cheese. Evenly divide beef mixture between two tortillas. Top each with half of the chilies and half of remaining cheese. Place remaining two tortillas on top.

Wipe out skillet. Heat skillet over medium heat until hot. Cook quesadillas, one at a time, 2 minutes or until tortilla is lightly browned. Turn and continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes. Cut each quesadilla in half. Cut each quesadilla in half. Cut each half into wedges. Serve with toppings, if desired.

