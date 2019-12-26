Nasdaq hits 9,000 points for the first time

(CNN) — The Nasdaq Composite index crossed the key level of 9,000 points for the first time on Thursday.

The tech-heavy index has been on its longest winning streak in more than two years, and is on track for its tenth straight record closing high. For the year, the Nasdaq has gained more than 35%, putting it on track to make 2019 its best year since 2013.

Amazon was the most traded stock in the index. Shares of the online retailer rose some 3% after the company said it had its best holiday season on record.

