Man killed while working on a dump truck in Orem

OREM, Utah — A man was killed while working on a dump truck in Orem Thusday evening, according to police.
A post on the Orem Police Department’s Facebook page indicated a man was injured in an industrial accident around 6 p.m. in the area of 500 S. Carterville Road.
An update a short time later indicated the man had died from the injuries he received.
Orem Police Lt. Nick Thomas said the man was crushed by a dump truck.
40.287991 -111.669762