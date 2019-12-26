Man killed while working on a dump truck in Orem

OREM, Utah — A man was killed while working on a dump truck in Orem Thusday evening, according to police.

A post on the Orem Police Department’s Facebook page indicated a man was injured in an industrial accident around 6 p.m. in the area of 500 S. Carterville Road.

An update a short time later indicated the man had died from the injuries he received.

Orem Police Lt. Nick Thomas said the man was crushed by a dump truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.