Man in wheelchair in critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident

Posted 7:19 am, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27AM, December 26, 2019

SOUTH SALT LAKE – A man in a wheelchair is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle.

Police are investigating what lead to a man in a wheelchair being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Ryan Cram confirms that an auto-pedestrian accident occurred in the area of 3400 S 300 W around 10:30 p.m.

The person in the wheelchair is identified as a 43-year-old man.

He is in critical condition. The man says he was not sure if was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Sgt. Cram says the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with the police, Sgt. Cram says.

Sgt. Cram says it is not suspected that impairment was a factor.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.