Man in wheelchair in critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident

SOUTH SALT LAKE – A man in a wheelchair is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle.

Police are investigating what lead to a man in a wheelchair being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Ryan Cram confirms that an auto-pedestrian accident occurred in the area of 3400 S 300 W around 10:30 p.m.

The person in the wheelchair is identified as a 43-year-old man.

He is in critical condition. The man says he was not sure if was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Sgt. Cram says the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with the police, Sgt. Cram says.

Sgt. Cram says it is not suspected that impairment was a factor.