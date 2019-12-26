Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by van in Sandy

SANDY, Utah -- A man was critically injured Thursday night in Sandy when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a van.

Sgt. Justin Nielsen with the Sandy Police Department said the accident happened around 6:15 p.m.

A 66-year-old man was riding a bicycle northbound at 15 East Pioneer Avenue when another man in a northbound van attempted to make a left hand turn onto Pioneer.

He didn't see the bicyclist and the van struck him.

The bicyclist was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the van stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Drugs or alcohol were not factors Sgt. Nielsen said.

