Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by van in Sandy

SANDY, Utah -- A man was critically injured Thursday night in Sandy when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a van.
Sgt. Justin Nielsen with the Sandy Police Department said the accident happened around 6:15 p.m.
A 66-year-old man was riding a bicycle northbound at 15 East Pioneer Avenue when another man in a northbound van attempted to make a left hand turn onto Pioneer.
He didn't see the bicyclist and the van struck him.
The bicyclist was critically injured and taken to a hospital.
The driver of the van stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors Sgt. Nielsen said.
40.596666 -111.890328