‘Baby Yoda’ Star Wars plush toys available for pre-order, won’t arrive until March
(WPTV) – Christmas has come and gone, but Star Wars fans are still waiting on gifts that won’t come until March.
On Monday, Shop Dinsey announced that a plush toy of “The Child” — better known as “Baby Yoda” — from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian was available for pre-order.
The Mandalorian debuted in November when Disney’s streaming service launched, and Baby Yoda quickly became a phenomena, inspiring art pieces, fan fiction and hundreds of memes.
But it wasn’t until Monday — just two days before Christmas — that Disney put its first “Baby Yoda” plush toy up for pre-order.
Just hours after Disney posted about the plush toy on Facebook, the item quickly sold out. However, Disney was ready for the overwhelming demand and brought in a new supply of Baby Yoda plush toys for pre-order.
Disney says the toys will be available beginning March 2, 2020.
This story was originally published by WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.