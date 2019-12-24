× Valley and mountain snow to bring White Christmas to northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Spotty snow showers will become more widespread Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service reports.

The showers will continue into late Wednesday morning, making it a white Christmas for the Salt Lake and Utah Valleys and mountainous areas of northern Utah.

Click here to check for winter weather advisories and warnings in your area.

The National Weather Sevice has forecast the following expected snowfall totals through 11 p.m. Wednesday:

Salt Lake City – 1 inch

Provo – 4 inches

Ogden – less than 1 inch

Logan – less than 1 inch

Bountiful Bench – 2 inches

Tooele – 1 inch

Cedar City – 2 inches

Brigham City – less than 1 inch

Drivers are urged to use extra caution on roadways affected by snowfall. The Utah Department of Transportation issued the following advisory Tuesday:

Winter storm will continue to impact the entire state of Utah through Christmas Day. Areas of road snow will be possible for many valley routes above 4000 feet tonight through Christmas morning, primarily from Salt Lake City south to Cedar City/Black Ridge. The higher portions of I-15 south of Utah Valley/Provo will likely see the most valley road snow through Christmas morning. Otherwise, all mountain routes will see areas of road snow tonight through Christmas morning.