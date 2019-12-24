Provo burns a Christmas tree mock-up to remind its residents to be safe this holiday

Courtesy the National Fire Protection Association

PROVO — Firefighters in Provo are reminding all Utahns to take precautions with their Christmas trees.

Provo Fire and Rescue say that a live tree can be a fire hazard.

Lights can act as an ignition source on a dry tree.

Residents should water their tree daily to prevent it from drying out.

In the case of a fire, the firefighters say to get out of your home, stay out of your home, and call 911.

Watch the video below to see how quickly a fire can spread from a dry tree.

