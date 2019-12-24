Pres. Russell M. Nelson shares Christmas tidings
SALT LAKE CITY – Pres. Russell M. Nelson is sharing a Christmas message through social media.
In the Christmas message, he offers a statement about his belief in Jesus Christ.
“The life of Jesus Christ neither began in Bethlehem nor ended on Calvary’s cross,” Pres. Nelson writes in an Instagram post.
“He rose again the third day in glorious resurrection. The ending of His mortal life was the beginning of eternal hope and happiness for each of us.”
Pres. Nelson offers a charge to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“At this Christmas season our thoughts turn to this babe born in Bethlehem. I urge you to seek this Jesus. He truly is the Prince of Peace.”
