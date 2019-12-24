Megaplex locations in Utah among top sellers for ‘Star Wars’ tickets

Posted 8:31 am, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, December 24, 2019

(Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney) Rey (Daisy Ridley, right) talks with Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Tribune says that the Force was strong among Utah moviegoers this weekend, with seven locations in the Utah-based Megaplex Theatres chain ranking in the top 40 nationally for ticket sales of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Two locations placed in the top 10: The Megaplex at The District in South Jordan, at No. 3; and the Megaplex Jordan Commons in Sandy, at No. 6. That’s according to film industry tracking sources, the Megaplex chain announced in a news release Monday. The chain did not release exact dollar amounts.

Read more at the Salt Lake Tribune.

