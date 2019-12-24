× Justin Bieber’s 2020 tour hits Utah in June

SALT LAKE CITY – Justin Bieber is coming to Utah in 2020 for a June 9 concert.

Vivint Smart Home Arena is hosting the tour date.

The news comes as a part of an announcement revealing the Bieber 2020 tour.

Bieber is promoting tour of 45 cities with the release of a new album.

In a video that hit YouTube on Tuesday, Bieber describes what lead to the decision to go offer a new album.

“I believe that I am right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” he says. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

Get more information in Bieber’s 90-second video.