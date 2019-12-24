How to get a jumpstart on New Year’s fitness goals, and get expert support along the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're already thinking about your New Year's goals, you'll want to learn about a fitness group that actually helps you achieve them!

Fitness experts Drew Manning (of Fit2Fat2Fit) and Julie Freed (certified Whole30 and yoga instructor) are kicking off their January Complete Keto Challenge with Yoga and Meditation at Xcel Fitness!

Those who sign up get Group Keto Coaching from January 1 through January 30, 2020 (including weekly meetings and 24/7 online support), yoga and meditation, and more.

It costs $150 for a limited time; first 30 sign ups receive a Keto Swag Bag.

Learn more at their free kickoff party on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Xcel Fitness. There will be giveaways and all the information you need to get started.

Find out more by following the challenge on Instagram here or by going to completeketochallenge.com.