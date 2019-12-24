FOX 13 Dream Team surprises 13 people for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Fox 13 Dream Team surprised thirteen strangers with gifts just in time for Christmas!

Big Budah found people in parking lots, a skate park, and even police officers at work. He asked how the holiday season had been treating and them, and then sprung a big surprise.

Watch the video to see what happened, including the amazing moment a worried young lady named Loranna ended up with the biggest prize.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here.

Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could make a difference in their life.

