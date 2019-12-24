Christmas travelers will hit slick weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The chance for rain and snow will increase throughout Christmas Eve, FOX 13 meteorologist Allison Croghan says. She suggests mountain travelers drive with caution.

Around midday on Wednesday, Provo and Salt Lake City was experiencing warmer than average temperatures for this time of year.

By the evening, temperatures are anticipated to drop down to the 30s, Croghan says. A mix of rain and snow is more likely after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is likely to snow overnight in areas of northern Utah. There is a winter weather advisory for the mountains across Utah.

Christmas travel will be slick at times, Croghan says.