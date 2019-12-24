Christmas Hard Candy recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's Food & Drug joined us to share one of his family's favorite recipes.

Christmas Hard Candy

Ingredients

3 ½ c. sugar

1 c. corn syrup

1 c. water

1 pinch salt

½ tsp. cinnamon or peppermint oil

1 tsp. red or green food coloring

Directions

1. To a heavy bottomed saucepan, add the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt. Whisk to combine.

2. Cook on medium high heat until a candy thermometer reads 300 degrees (hard-crack stage).

3. As the candy cooks, prepare a sheet pan with a silicone mat or parchment paper that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.

4. When the candy comes to temperature, remove the pot from the heat and carefully stir in the flavored oil and food coloring. Pour onto the prepared baking sheet or sucker molds if you have them and let cool. Break up and store in an airtight container.

Find more great recipes at: smithsfoodanddrug.com.