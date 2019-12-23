Recipe: Thai Pad See Ew

Nicole Allen came onto Fox 13's The Place to show us how to make Thai Pad See Ew. Watch the video above to see how it's made.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3/4 to 1 lb. thinly sliced chicken breast
- 1 package fresh wide rice noodles (refrigerated section at Asian markets)
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
- 2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp sugar
- 1/4 cup Golden Mountain seasoning sauce
- 1/4 cup oyster sauce
- 1/3 cup dark Thai sweet soy sauce
- 2 cup broccolini
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- Handful mung bean sprouts
Method
Heat oil in a wok until wisps of smoke appear. Add eggs and stir fry about one minute. Add chicken, garlic, white pepper, sugar and salt, and stir fry 2-3 minutes. Add broccolini and Golden Mountain seasoning. Stir fry until chicken is cooked through and broccolini starts to soften. Add bean sprouts, shredded carrots, oyster sauce, and soy sauce; stir fry. Add rice noodles and combine until noodles soak in the sauce--careful not to overcook noodles or they will break into small pieces. Serve immediately, with choice of toppings: additional bean sprouts, fresh lime juice, and crushed peanuts.
For more from Nicole, you can find her on Instagram.