Possible ‘White Christmas’ expected as storm moves up through Utah from the south

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utahns are expected to see a "White Christmas" this week, while others may end up with a light mix of rain and snow.

A storm moving up from the south will bring mixed precipitation to northern Utah on Tuesday with snow accumulating in higher elevations.

Wednesday morning, light snow is expected in northern Utah, although not much accumulation.

Central and southern Utah are under weather advisories until Wednesday for moderate to heavy snow, and the National Weather Service tells drivers to "plan on slippery, and at times snow-packed, road conditions over mountain routes."

For more detailed winter road conditions, visit the Utah Department of Transportation website or dial 511.