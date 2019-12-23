× Oh Henry Bars

Ingredients

For the base:

2 sticks salted butter

2/3 c. peanut butter (creamy or crunchy)

1 c. packed brown sugar (light or dark)

½ c. corn syrup (light or dark)

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. kosher salt

4 ½ c. rolled oats

For the topping:

1 c. chocolate chips (milk or dark)

1/3 c. peanut butter (creamy or crunchy)

¼ c. heavy cream

2 tbsp. corn syrup (light or dark)

Flaky sea salt for sprinkling

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Coat a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray and line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper.

2. Make the base by putting the butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir frequently until the mixture is smooth. It takes about 3 or 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla, kosher salt, and oats. Stir to combine.

3. Spread the oat mixture evenly on the bottom of the baking dish. Place in the oven and bake 22-23 minutes or until lightly browned. Place on a rack to cool.

4. As it cools, make the topping by placing the chocolate chips, peanut butter, heavy cream and corn syrup to a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir frequently about 3 minutes or until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth.

5. Pour the topping over the cooled base and spread it evenly. Place in the fridge for about 2 or 3 hours. Run a paring knife around the edge of the pan and carefully remove the whole slab. Cut into 24 squares and serve cold sprinkled with a little flaky sea salt.