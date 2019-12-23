Master Muffler car giveaway just in time for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each year we team up with our friends at Master Muffler for the Christmas Cars Giveaway.

Master Muffler reconditions used cars and gets them in tip-top shape for Utahns who need a little help.

This year they reconditioned nine cars and we were there for one of the surprises.

Angel Holmes lost her job this year and then her car broke down.

Without enough money to repair it or buy a new one she’s been babysitting for friends to make ends meet.

Her friend Bree Townsend nominated her and helped us pull off this surprise.