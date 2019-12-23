× Holiday Eggnog

Ingredients

4 c. milk, divided

2 lg. eggs

3 lg. eggs, yolks only

1 c. sugar

1 pinch kosher salt

1 c. heavy cream

1 tsp. rum extract

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

Directions

1. Heat 3 cups milk in a medium saucepan over med-low heat until it begins to steam, stirring occasionally. Do not allow it to come to a boil.

2. While the milk is warming, whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a mixing bowl for about 2 or 3 minutes or until it turns a pale yellow color.

3. Once the milk steams, while whisking, pour about 1 c. of the egg mixture into the steaming milk. Add the rest of the egg mixture while continuing to whisk. Keep cooking over med-low heat, stirring frequently, about 20 minutes or until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.

4. Pour the mixture through a fine meshed sieve or colander with small holes to remove any scrambled egg bits. Stir in the remaining milk, heavy cream, rum and vanilla extracts. Completely cool at least 2 hours or overnight. Serve with a sprinkle of nutmeg.