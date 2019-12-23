× Full Medicaid expansion to be implemented in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health has received approval to implement full Medicaid expansion in the state, making Medicaid available to an additional 120,000 people as of Monday.

“The expansion will extend Medicaid eligibility to Utah adults whose annual income is up to 138% of the federal poverty level ($16,753 for an individual or $34,638 for a family of four). The federal government will cover 90% of the costs of these services, with the state covering the remaining 10%,” a news release from UDOH said.

To be eligible for the new program, individuals must be a Utah resident between the ages of 19 and 64, be a U.S. citizen or legal resident, and meet income requirements, the news release said. Click here for further details on applying for Medicaid.

Governor Gary Herbert thanked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma for the expansion.

“CMS’s decision is evidence states can craft viable, unique solutions to deliver critical health care services to their residents,” Herbert wrote.