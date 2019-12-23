Dreaming of a beach vacay? Check out these deals for Fiji!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is the perfect antidote to holiday stress? Booking a beach vacation to look forward to afterward!

Columbus Travel recommends Fiji for 2020, based on some amazing prices they secured on airfare! Starting at $827 (includes taxes and fees), and departing from LAX or SFO, purchase your Fiji Airfare by Dec. 24, 2019 at noon for travel January through March 2020.

Prices are subject to availability and may change at any time. Find out more by visiting columbusvacations.com.

Fiji is more than meets the eye. Did you know that Fiji consists of 333 islands? Did you also know that Tom Hanks and the volleyball (aka Wilson) made a debut together in Fiji? These alone are reasons to visit Fiji, but Fiji is oh so much more.

Fiji is for the love birds. Fiji is for the family. Fiji is for the adventure seeker. The landscape alone is the perfect backdrop for any couple to enjoy time together. It is a perfect place for a honeymoon, anniversary or any other romantic celebration. Many hotels have kids` clubs and activities around the islands which acts as a teacher unlike any other. Families can make new friendships with the island people and enjoy time together learning, living, and loving. Adventure seekers also thrive in Fiji. With 333 islands, your playground is massive. Hiking, sailing, deep sea fishing, white water rafting, cave exploring...I could go on and on!

Tip: Try something new every day.

There are exquisite and luxurious resorts on the mainland of Fiji along the Coral Coast such as the Marriott, Intercontinental and Outrigger properties. Or, experience a night or two on another island located just 45-60 minutes off of the mainland. One of our personal favorite islands to stay at is Castaway Island. Not only can people tour where Hollywood filmed Castaway (on the neighboring island of Monuriki), but it is an extraordinary place to stay. Many resorts have a whole island to themselves. You get the luxury of being steps away from the white soft sand and bright blue water. Sink into a relaxed, tropical paradise with perfect window views of mother nature. Fiji is an idyllic non-commercialized destination.

Tip: Plan your vacations for at least 7 days (5-nights hotel and 2-nights traveling). Take a catamaran to travel in between islands.

There is a reason Fiji is known for its kind people and genuine hospitality. Friendships are quickly made and a bond formed unlike any other. Beyond the relaxation and a heavenly view at almost every turn, many vacationers come away loving the people. The people of Fiji are some of the most loving people you will ever meet. Friendly staff at numerous resorts will sing a welcome and departure song that leave many without a dry eye in the house.

Tip: Meet with a local village chief or spend time with the school children. You may learn something new. Be prepared to dance (no skills required)!

The islands of Fiji are a snorkeling and diving extravaganza. There are over 700 live coral species including a blue starfish! Instead of swimming with a million other tourists for a chance to see a few colorful fish, Fiji provides a vast underwater arena full of diverse wildlife. Swim with the turtles and enjoy a simple and delightful life.

Tip: Explore at least 2 different islands while in Fiji.

Fiji is more than a remarkable mass of islands. It offers the world to its visitors. Plus, compared to a lot of other South Pacific islands, Fiji is affordable. It truly is a paradise.