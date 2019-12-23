Clark Planetarium has a gift for everyone on your list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clark Planetarium’s Planet Fun Store is loaded with merchandise that’s not only educational but will bring out the kid in all of us.

From making snow to the science behind bubble gum, or maybe you’re looking for the perfect gift for your boss.

Have someone on your list that loves jewelry, well they have that too.

You could buy that hard to shop for a person a membership to the Planetarium so it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

They’re also one of the few places in Utah that sell telescopes.

So whether you’re looking for the perfect toy, science project, or game for the whole family, they’ve got you covered.