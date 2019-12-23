× Chocolate No-Bake Cookies

Ingredients

3 c. rolled oats

1 c. creamy peanut butter

2 c. sugar

1/3 c. cocoa powder

1 stick butter

½ c. whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 pinch kosher salt

Directions

1. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.

2. Measure out your oats and peanut butter and have them standing by.

3. In a bowl, whisk together the sugar and cocoa powder until they are fully combined and all of the cocoa powder lumps are gone. Add the mixture to a large pot. Add the butter, milk, and salt and bring to a boil stirring frequently.

4. Boil the mixture for 1 to 3 minutes or most importantly, use a candy thermometer and cook until the mixture reaches about 225 to 230 degrees. Immediately remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla, oats and peanut butter.

5. Use an ice cream scoop or fully rounded tablespoon, place the cookie batter onto the sheet pans. Let them cool at least 30 minutes until they set and are cool to the touch. Eat immediately or store in an airtight container.