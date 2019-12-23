ACLU accuses Salt Lake County Health Department of violating people’s due process rights during cleanup of homeless encampments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Salt Lake County Health Department cleaned up homeless encampments, the American Civil Liberties Union claims the department wasn't following its own rules.

About once a week, health leaders conduct organized camping cleanups at Library Square.

“There is a lot of trash around the area,” says McKenzey Mitchelle, a Salt Lake City resident.

Folks are put on notice to clear out their belongings.

“That would include sleeping bags, blankets, tents,” said Jason Groth, ACLU Smart Justice Coordinator and attorney.

Any items left behind get tossed out.

“If we don’t have anything we can’t take care of ourselves,” says Mitchelle.

The ACLU says health leaders aren’t properly notifying people how they can challenge this notification and get their stuff back.

That move may be violating people’s due process rights.

The ACLU sent a letter to the health department on Friday accusing them of not following its own rules.

“It’s our belief that in this case when the government has taken away someone’s property you should have a right to I notice and a hearing to contest the deprivation of your property,” says Groth.

Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department says the ACLU is confused. The clean up postings are not a formal notice of violation - meaning there are no no arrests made or fees imposed. Therefore, the health department is not quoted to provide information on how to challenge the notice.

Rupp goes on to say:

“We are sensitive to the issue of homelessness in our community. Overnight camping on public or private property, however, poses significant risks of unsanitary conditions and for the physical safety of both the campers and others.”

Groth is waiting for an official response from the Salt Lake County Health Department. He’s confident both sides can work through their differences.

Click here for the full letter sent to Salt Lake County Health Department from the ACLU.

The County responded with this statement: