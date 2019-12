Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You hear it time and time again: Guys are the hardest to shop for! Luckily, we got Jim Jones with Sportsman's Warehouse to bring a smorgasbord of ideas for your masculine-leaning loved ones!

And yes, their nine Utah locations are open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 2019! Financing is available with their new credit card, which features "explorewards," that give you five points for every dollar spent with Sportsman's until Dec. 24, 2019.

Find out more by visiting sportsmans.com.