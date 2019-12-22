× Early morning stabbing in West Valley sends one man to the hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen Sunday morning.

West Valley City Police were dispatched to a family dispute at 5189 Crownpointe Drive just after 7:00 AM.

According to Lieutenant Amy Maurer with the WVCPD, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Once there, hospital personnel upgraded his status to non-life threatening.

The suspect, age 21, has been taken into custody for questioning.

He is not related to the victim, but it is believed he lives in the house.

This is a developing story.