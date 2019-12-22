3 Questions with Bob Evans: Lexi Walker

SALT LAKE CITY — This week on "3 Questions," Bob Evans sat down with Utah's own Lexi Walker to talk fame during her teen years and how she handles it.

She has been performing on stage since she was 11 years old. Now, at 17, Lexi is not only a YouTube sensation, but she is in high demand internationally, performing more of her own music, branching into musical theater and has a promising career with a major record label.

And adding to that, music is just one of her many passions.

Watch the full interview below:

