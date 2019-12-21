× 18-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One man is in critical condition after being shot in Taylorsville Saturday afternoon.

According to Unified Police Detective Kevin Mallory, the 18-year-old man was shot at Settler’s Point apartments near 4700 South and 1500 West after what they believe was a robbery. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for four suspects who fled in a white SUV, who police believe know the victim personally. The victim lives at Settler’s Point.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.