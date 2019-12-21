18-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Taylorsville

Posted 3:52 pm, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, December 21, 2019

Police investigate a shooting at Settler's Point apartments on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One man is in critical condition after being shot in Taylorsville Saturday afternoon.

According to Unified Police Detective Kevin Mallory, the 18-year-old man was shot at Settler’s Point apartments near 4700 South and 1500 West after what they believe was a robbery. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for four suspects who fled in a white SUV, who police believe know the victim personally. The victim lives at Settler’s Point.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.