Zermatt Resort is the perfect place to book your next staycation

The Zermatt Resort is the perfect place for a staycation.

When you arrive, you'll notice the beautiful building that houses Zermatt. It was inspired by the city in Switzerland that it's named after. You'll feel like you're staying in the Swiss Alps.

In addition to beautiful accommodations, Zermatt also boasts a gift shop and bakery with delicious house-made gelato!

There's also a local adventure company to rent winter gear.

Take a dip in a beautiful pool area with an amazing ceiling that will make you feel like you're swimming in heaven. And, wait until you relax in the hottub that has a waterfall.

You can also pamper yourself at the spa, which is an Austrian-style spa with massages of all kinds and facials too.

In January, you'll want to make the trip to beautiful Heber Valley for the Midway Cultural Film and Music Festival right at Zermatt with performances by The Supremes and the Manhattans!

For more information and to book your stay, please visit: zermattresort.com or visit utahswinterwonderland.