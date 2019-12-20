You’ll find locally sourced food on the menu at Back 40 Ranch House Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Back 40 Ranch House Grill provides the best food and drinks around, made with fresh, local ingredients from Heber and its surrounding valleys.

For instance, owner Gary Wohlfarth says the beef comes from Circle Bar Ranch, which is just two pastures away. They used local cheese from Heber Valley Cheese and the rolls and bread are baked fresh daily by Stoneground Bakery in Salt Lake City. Even the brownies are all organic, made by Wetos in Heber. And the water they use at Back 40 comes from their very own well that's over 200 feet deep.

Back 40's located at 1223 North Highway 40 in Heber City.

To find more information please visit: back40utah.com and utahswinterwonderland.com.