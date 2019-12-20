Utah has hit its lowest unemployment rate since 2007, leads the nation in job growth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah leads the nation in job growth and has hit the lowest level of unemployment since 2007, according to new numbers released Friday by Utah's Department of Workforce Services.

The unemployment rate dipped to 2.4%, the agency said. That ties Utah with South Carolina for the second-lowest unemployment rate. Vermont leads the nation with 2.3% unemployment.

In Utah, approximately 39,200 people were unemployed and actively seeking work in November.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Utah leads the nation for total job growth at 3.3%, and Utah is leading with 3.7% in private-sector job growth. The industries that saw the biggest employment gains are education/health services, professional services and hospitality.

The news was immediately touted by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.

Labor rankings and statistics are in for the month of November, and Utah’s economy is thriving. We’re 1st in the nation with a job growth rate of 3.7% in the private sector, 3.3% overall - and we have the 2nd lowest unemployment rate in the nation, at 2.4%. #utpol — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) December 20, 2019

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney also praised the report.

Great news→ Utah is #1 for job growth in America! The Beehive State’s unemployment rate is 2.4% and nearly 52,000 jobs have been added in the past year. Utah’s a great place to live, to work, and do business. pic.twitter.com/DOLk87wgTX — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 20, 2019

Nate McDonald, Assistant Deputy Director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services, joined Dan and Kerri on Good Day Utah Friday to discuss the new numbers.