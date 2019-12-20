Utah has hit its lowest unemployment rate since 2007, leads the nation in job growth

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah leads the nation in job growth and has hit the lowest level of unemployment since 2007, according to new numbers released Friday by Utah's Department of Workforce Services.
The unemployment rate dipped to 2.4%, the agency said. That ties Utah with South Carolina for the second-lowest unemployment rate. Vermont leads the nation with 2.3% unemployment.
In Utah, approximately 39,200 people were unemployed and actively seeking work in November.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Utah leads the nation for total job growth at 3.3%, and Utah is leading with 3.7% in private-sector job growth. The industries that saw the biggest employment gains are education/health services, professional services and hospitality.
The news was immediately touted by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney also praised the report.
Nate McDonald, Assistant Deputy Director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services, joined Dan and Kerri on Good Day Utah Friday to discuss the new numbers.