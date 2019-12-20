This is one of the most unique activities you’ll experience in your lifetime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Homestead Crater is a geothermal spring hidden within a 55 foot tall, beehive-shaped limestone rock located on the Homestead property.

The hole at the top of the dome lets in sunlight and fresh air while the interior stays heated by the mineral water at a constant range of 90 to 96 degrees Fahrenheit. That's perfect for swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling or soaking! You can even take a paddleboard yoga class.

But don't worry -- you don't have to climb to the top to enjoy the crater! There's a tunnel through the rock wall right at ground level.

To find more information call 435-657-3840 or visit: utahswinterwonderland.com or homesteadresort.com/utah-resort-things-to-do/homestead-crater.