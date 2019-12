Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda, Budah and Jenny made the short drive from Salt Lake City to beautiful Heber Valley for a staycation!

It's Utah's Winter Wonderland, and has something to offer for everyone whether you want to cozy up by the fire, eat a delicious meal, take a sleigh ride, go ice skating or soak in a crater!

Find all the activities at: utahswinterwonderland.com.