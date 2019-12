Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Midway Ice Rink is Utah's biggest outdoor ice rink, and the most scenic one too.

It's located in the heart of Midway, at 75 North 100 West and will stay open through March (weather permitting).

There's public skating seven days a week, and you can rent the rink for private parties too.

The prices are family-friendly too, just $7 for adults and $5 for kids 12 years and under, all with a $3 skate rental fee.

For more information, please visit: midwayicerink.com or utahswinterwonderland.com.