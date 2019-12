HEBER CITY, Utah – A road was closed in Heber City Friday morning while crews unloaded a new locomotive and placed it on its tracks.

According to a post on the Heber City Police Department’s Facebook page, 600 W. will be closed from 300 S. to 650 S. while the Heber Valley Rail Road unloads a new locomotive onto its tracks.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or use an alternate route until the train is on the tracks.