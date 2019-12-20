Rexburg Police, FBI searching for missing children possibly connected to suspicious death

REXBURG, Idaho — Law enforcement agencies are looking for two missing children from Rexburg who they say may be in danger.

Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September, according to a press release from the Rexburg Police Department. Police conducted a welfare check on Joshua Nov. 26 at the request of extended family members who had not been in contact with him and were concerned. Joshua’s mother Lori Vallow and her newly married husband Chad Daybell told police Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona.

Investigators later learned that Joshua was not staying with the friend. The next day, police executed search warrants and discovered that Lori Vallow and Daybell had “abruptly vacated their residence and left Rexburg.” The department then enlisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to help find Joshua. Police say the couple did not appear to have the boy with them when they left.

During the investigation, police also learned that Lori Vallow’s daughter, Tylee Ryan, had not been seen since September either.

Police also believe the children’s disappearance may be connected to the death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. According to the press release, Tammy Daybell died Oct. 19 from what were believed to be natural causes, and she was buried in Springville, Utah three days later.

But police later determined that her death may have been suspicious and exhumed her remains to conduct an autopsy Dec. 11. Police say that Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were married within only a couple weeks of Tammy Daybell’s death.

Authorities also said that the children have not been reported missing by immediate family, despite having no contact with extended family in months. Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have not cooperated with efforts to locate the children, police said.

Anyone who has seen either child since September is asked to call 208-359-3000 or 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678). Police added that Joshua may go by the nickname “JJ” and has special needs.