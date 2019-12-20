Recipe: Holiday breakfast frittata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone has their holiday dinner traditions, but what about breakfast?

Something easy and delicious is always welcome while the kids are opening and playing with presents and the adults are enjoying the day off of work.

This frittata is both simple and tasty, so you can't go wrong making it on a lazy December morning.

Ingredients:

10 Large Eggs

⅓ cup half and half

1 cup shredded asiago cheese

¼ cup sliced button mushrooms

¼ cup ¼ inch sliced asparagus

¼ cup cherry tomatoes sliced in half

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp fresh chopped chives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Preheat 8 inch nonstick skillet or cast iron pan over medium heat. Add olive oil and sauté mushrooms and asparagus for 3-4 minutes, until softly cooked.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add sliced tomatoes, turn to low heat and let sit without stirring.

In a large bowl, whisk 10 eggs and 1/3 cup of half and half. Season with a couple pinches of salt and pepper. Add 3/4 cup asiago cheese and 3/4 tbsp chives and stir evenly in the bowl.

Raise your heat to medium and add the contents of the bowl. Cook on medium heat until a shell around the edges of the pan begins to form.

Transfer the pan into the oven. Keep the pan level as you transfer it. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until the center of the frittata holds firm when given a gentle shake.

Remove from oven and let rest for 1 minute. Once rested use a spatula to gently free the sides of the frittata from the pan. Turn out onto a plate the size of the pan. The frittata should be golden brown with a nice crust, but fluffy on the inside.

Garnish with the rest of asiago cheese and chives. Serve with toast or your favorite sweet breakfast addition.

Sponsored by Duerden's Appliances.