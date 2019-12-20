Officials are asking Utahns to not idle their cars nor burn wood in an effort to improve the air quality.
Officials share what residents can do to combat the unhealthy air quality
-
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Salt Lake, Cache, and Davis Counties
-
Air quality to stay yellow through the weekend for parts of Utah
-
Easy and inexpensive things everyone can do to improve air quality
-
Low visibility diverts two dozen flights from the Salt Lake International Airport
-
Doctors warn of long-term impact from short-term bad air quality
-
-
Air quality and asthma in Cache Valley: Researcher seeking participants
-
Experts discuss air quality amid smoke from wildfires in Utah
-
Monday’s weather forecast
-
Yellow air quality with mild, warm weather for many in Utah Friday
-
Salt Lake City finishes the day with worst air quality in the country
-
-
Warm weather for Utahns again Friday, but a cold front arrives Saturday
-
Mild weather continues in Utah Tuesday, air quality expected to worsen this week
-
Utah DEQ offers behind-the-scenes look at air quality monitoring station