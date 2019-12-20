LDS Church fund unlikely to face IRS backlash, experts say

(Illustration by Christopher Cherrington | The Salt Lake Tribune)

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Tribune says the Mormon world was rocked Monday when news broke that a whistleblower had accused The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of misleading members regarding more than $100 billion retained in accounts accumulated from tithing.

But despite ample hand-wringing, legal experts are skeptical the news will trigger a backlash from the IRS, and they note that the LDS Church’s tradition of aggressive saving dates back decades.

Read the full story at The Salt Lake Tribune.

