Latter-day Saint Church explains how it manages finances

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a news release Friday about the ways it uses tithes and donations.

The church was accused by a whistleblower of stockpiling about $100 billion, according to a Washington Post story published Monday.

The church issued a shorter response Tuesday, saying the claims were “based on a narrow perspective and limited information,” and that it would “continue to welcome the opportunity to work with officials to address questions they may have.”

The church issued the more in-depth response and explanation of its finances Friday, stating that media reports “have misrepresented the Church’s approach.”

The full release, which can be found on the church’s website, summarizes the ways it uses “sacred tithes and generous donations of its members in worldwide efforts to love God and serve others,” including humanitarian efforts, building temples, family history, missionary work and education.