Gov. Gary Herbert has signed the tax overhaul bill. He says the tax changes will benefit low-income families.
Gov. Herbert signs tax overhaul bill
-
Gov. Herbert calls special legislative session to consider tax overhaul; Lt. Gov. expresses concerns
-
Utah State Legislature passes tax overhaul bill in special session
-
Proposed income tax cut doubled as ‘Santa’ and ‘The Grinch’ protest the Utah legislature’s tax overhaul bill
-
Citizen referendum filed on tax overhaul bill
-
Food tax hike, income tax cut and other big changes in Utah’s tax overhaul bill
-
-
Utah lawmakers push forward with tax overhaul, but critics say a sales tax hike on food hurts the poor
-
Utah elections officials reject second referendum on tax overhaul bill
-
The Utah legislature’s latest version of that big tax overhaul is now public
-
House Speaker says increased income tax cut likely under new version of overhaul bill
-
Utah’s House Speaker pushes income tax cut to offset sales tax hikes in reform bill
-
-
Utah’s governor signals he will sign special session bill making major changes to the taxes you pay
-
Utah House Speaker floats the idea of a tax cut before the end of the year, but other taxes may get hiked
-
Taxes proposed on yoga, ride sharing, streaming media and even veterinarians as big reform bill made public